Stolen Bike

Photo Courtesy: San Miguel Sheriff's Office 

More than $8,000 worth of equipment was stolen from this year's Blues and Brews music festival in Telluride, according to the San Miguel County Sheriff's Office. 

The festival, which took place between September 15 and 16, was located at a campground near Lizard Head. According to officials an unknown suspect(s), allegedly stole a $6,000 bicycle, and other equipment.

No further information has been made available. 

Anyone with information on this crime, or who has seen the bike pictured above, can contact deceives at  970-728-1911

(3) comments

Fastolds
Fastolds

You people have a problem out there, start setting up check points,weed out the scum that’s bringing Colorado down to California levels before it’s to late

Report Add Reply
shdaingerj
shdaingerj

I guess security was not present or this or very ignorant about what was actually going oni!

Report Add Reply
Fastolds
Fastolds

Start profileing different ethnic groups you’ll will find the one, he will stand out

Report Add Reply

