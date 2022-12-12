The National Weather Service (NWS) is predicting big snow totals this week, as a potent storm system that is impacting the western and central United States rolls through Colorado.
According to the service, 18 to 25 inches of snow are expected to fall on the Elkhead and Park Mountains between 11 AM on Monday and 5 PM on Wednesday, with locally higher amounts possible. Travel in these areas will be very difficult, and should be avoided if possible.
The NWS expects the storm to be fairly widespread across the state. Find a map of expected snowfall across Colorado below:
"If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency," the service said.
Find additional updates on the National Weather Service website here.
