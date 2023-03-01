According to the Colorado Office of Emergency Management, they are aware of phone calls received by schools on Wednesday similar to those of the 'swatting' incident that took place last week, in which unfounded school shooter threats were received in many districts.
Thus far, threats received by schools on Wednesday, including Aspen schools and schools in Boulder, among others, were investigation and did not result in further incident.
Sources have since suggested that the threats were hoax threats. The motive behind such threats is a bit unclear, though the threats have been blamed for resulting in disruptions in the classroom and to the learning environment.
