According to the National Weather Service, Colorado's southwest corner is set to get hit with big snow through Friday morning, with mountains around Pagosa Springs likely to accumulate more than two feet of snow.
Mapping from the service shows that while snowfall will be widespread during this period, hitting almost the entire state, the deepest totals will land in the southwest. Most of the San Juans will likely get a foot or more of snow, with up to 36 inches possible on some mountain peaks.
See a full breakdown of the mapping below:
Find more forecast information from the National Weather Service here.
