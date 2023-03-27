According to the National Weather Service, more snow is expected to hit Colorado this week – but no worries, it shouldn't be anything too disruptive for most residents of the state.
Through Tuesday morning, up to eight inches is expected in Colorado's northeast region. About one to two inches may fall in Denver, but most of the state will get a few flakes or no snow.
After that, forecasts show that a storm could arrive on Thursday in the mountains, with more powder expected on Friday. While up to a foot could fall on some peaks during that time, this storm shouldn't bring the multiple feet of snow that recent storm cycles have dropped in some parts of the state.
Temperatures will also be relatively warm during the upcoming weekend, which could impact precipitation and even have some of it falling as rain in Colorado's mountain towns.
According to OpenSnow.com, Wolf Creek Ski Area and Silverton Ski Area are expected to get the most snow over the next five days – 13 and 12 inches, respectively.
Find more information about the changing forecast and related weather alerts here.
