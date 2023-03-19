Another blast of winter weather is headed for Colorado's mountains this week, with up to two feet of snow possible on some peaks, according to officials from the National Weather Service (NWS).
Snow will begin falling as soon as noon on Monday for some areas including the West Elk and Sawatch Mountains, where up to 10 inches of snow are expected to fall by Tuesday afternoon. An additional 14 inches could fall in these regions, with locally higher amounts, by Thursday morning, according to the service. Wind gusts as high as 45 MPH are also expected to be a factor as well.
"Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility," NWS said.
Beginning on Tuesday, heavy snow is expected to impact the northwest, southwest and west central portion of the state. A Winter Weather Watch has been issued in these areas through Thursday. The regions highlighted in blue on the map below are included in the watch.
Up to 16 inches of snow, mainly in the higher elevations, and gusting winds up to 50 MPH are projected in these regions.
Find additional updates on the National Weather Service website.
