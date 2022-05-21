More snow is expected in Colorado throughout the day on Saturday, following an overnight snowstorm that dropped 20 inches in some areas.
According to the National Weather Service (NWS), bands of moderate to heavy snowfall are expected along the Front Range and Palmer Divide throughout the morning on Saturday.
The map below shows the chances of 1 or more inches of additional snow across the state today.
Find the expected snowfall totals, below:
"Snow bands continue to slowly move to south. Visibility will be low underneath the strongest bands with snowfall rates from 1 to 2" (inches per hour) rates. Travel conditions will continue to be hazardous underneath the snow bands," NWS said in a tweet this morning.
Snow bands continue to slowly move to south. Visibility will be low underneath the strongest bands with snowfall rates from 1 to 2" rates. Travel conditions will continue to be hazardous underneath the snow bands. #COwx #Colorado pic.twitter.com/ErKj30VZBJ— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) May 21, 2022
A winter weather advisory is in effect for the northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains, the Wet Mountains and Wet Mountain Valley, and the Pikes Peak Region until 6 PM.
Thousands of Coloradoans have already experienced power outages, downed trees, and slippery roads as a result of the springtime storm. Conditions could continue or worsen throughout the day.
Follow along with weather alerts from the National Weather Service here.
