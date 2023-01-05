Weekend snow is setting up to hit Colorado, with totals as high as 12 inches expected between Friday morning and Sunday morning in limited parts of the state.
While snowfall is expected to be widespread in Colorado's mountain region, totals should remain relatively low in most places. Southern mountains in the area of the Sangre de Cristos may be skipped entirely, as will Front Range metro areas.
The map below shows where snow is expected to fall from Friday morning through Sunday morning. Most of the snowfall should take place between Friday morning and Saturday morning:
Looking further ahead, a more noteworthy storm system may be on the horizon for Colorado.
Experimental mapping from the National Weather Service shows a risk of heavy snow in much of the western half of the state from January 12 to January 18.
With the smallest portion of Colorado in technical drought since 2019 and snowpack having skyrocketed above the typical norm with recent snow, the stormy nature of this snow season has been welcomed by many.
Find alerts and updates related to weather in Colorado on the National Weather Service website.
