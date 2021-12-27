Earlier this month, Jefferson County Open Space officials received several reports of a small pig on the loose at Mount Falcon Park.
The sighting was admittedly strange, as Colorado is not home to a known wild pig population. It was ultimately decided that the pig was simply a lost pet.
On Wednesday, Ranger Jason took to Twitter to share an interesting development in the situation.
"Spoke with the owner today and there are actually five pigs loose near the park," he said in a tweet. The pigs reportedly escaped through an open gate last week.
Domestic pigs can become feral if they escape or are released into natural settings for an extended period of time. This can include growing tusks and longer hair, as well as exhibiting more aggressive behavior like a wild pig would. Most sources indicate that this change happens over several months, though some claim that the domestic-to-feral changes can be seen in just 30 days.
Wild pigs are invasive and cause thousands of dollars in damage in the U.S. every year.
The owner reported that among runaway pigs there are two pregnant sows, according to an article by New Country 99.1. The average domestic pig liter has around 7.5 piglets, though they can have between 12 and 16 at a time.
These pigs have been seen in the area of Tower Trail and Meadow Trail on the western side of the park.
As the weather gets colder, it is possible that they will head back to their home for food and shelter, rangers believe.
If you see these animals, you are asked to call Jefferson County Animal Control at 303-271-5070.
(1) comment
Is the owner of these pigs held accountable?
