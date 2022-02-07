Vail Resorts continues to face off with negative press related to various resorts that they operate around the country, with a number of related petitions popping up on Change.org.
The initial petition regarding conditions at Washington's Stevens Pass Ski Area now has more than 44,000 online supporters. This petition addresses a number of complaints, including alleged poor treatment of employees, lack of open terrain, and long lift lines. This petition was started in late December, gaining a lot of steam initially, since cooling off. The most recent activity in regard to this petition took place a few weeks ago, when the creator of the petition called for supporters to cancel their season pass auto-renews.
At least two other petitions have been created asking for changes at Vail Resorts-operated properties, including one titled 'Evict Vail from Park City' and another titled 'State Regulation Needed @ Vail Resorts / Mt. Sunapee,' regarding one of their New Hampshire locations.
The petition addressing conditions at Utah's Park City Resort raises concerns similar to those expressed in regard to the Stevens Pass location, while the Mt. Sunapee petition raises concerns about Vail Resorts' impact on natural resources and how the local area is struggling to keep up with increased capacity.
The Park City petition has been signed by 1,100 supporters, while the Mt. Sunapee petition has been signed by just over 500, at time of publishing.
Whether or not anything will come of these petitions is to be determined. Vail Resorts has added an end-of-year bonus for some hourly employees to help address low wages.
