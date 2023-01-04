United Van Lines has released their 46th annual 'national movers' report, providing a look at where and why Americans were moving in 2022.
While Colorado wasn't found among the top 10 'moved to' or 'moved from' places, the report provides some interesting insight regarding what's going on in the Centennial State.
Overall, more people left Colorado than moved into it in the last year. Their data showed that 51.6 percent of local United Van Lines moves were outbound, with 48.4 percent being inbound.
Of those leaving the state, 'family' was the top reason (35 percent), followed by 'job' (29 percent), and 'retirement' (21 percent). Meanwhile, of those moving to the state, 'job' was the top reason (32 percent), followed by 'family' (31 percent), and 'lifestyle' (23 percent).
Another interesting reveal from the data can be found in the age of movers. Just over 27 percent of inbound movers fell in the 55 to 64 age group, with 25 percent in the 65 and older age group. Outbound movers also skewed older, with 25 percent in the 55 to 64 age group and 33 percent in the 65 and older age group. Granted, it's worth noting that this data comes from the moving company's customer base, which could merely indicate that those they serve skew older.
Data also showed that roughly 18 percent of those moving into Colorado were in the 'less than 18 to 34' age range, with another 18 percent of movers to Colorado in the 35 to 44 age range. An estimated 13 percent of movers to Colorado were in the 45 to 54 age group – the lowest share of movers to the state.
The data also showed that 54 percent of inbound movers had an income of $150,000 or more, with 43 percent of outbound movers at the same threshold or higher. Much like the older age of many movers, this may also be skewed by the demographic of clients of the moving company or simply by who can afford a moving service.
The most 'moved to' state of 2022 was Vermont, while the most 'moved from' state was New Jersey.
See the full results here.
