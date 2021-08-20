A cold front moved into Colorado Thursday bringing "heavy snow" over parts of the state's highest peaks. It may seem a little bit early for snow-capped peaks in August, but more flakes are expected to drop again in the mountains this weekend.
Here's a look at what mountain-forecast.com is calling for in Colorado's high country this weekend.
Snow accumulations less than one inch are possible over Longs Peak, a popular fourteener summit located in Rocky Mountain National Park. Due to its elevation of 14,259 feet, the fourteener summit often experiences multiple waves of snow in the late summer months.
Near the mountain town of Breckenridge, Quandary Peak is also in for some light snow this weekend.
Rain is expected to turn into snow late Saturday afternoon and evening over twin sister peaks, Grays and Torreys. The fourteener summits are situated off Interstate 70 near Idaho Springs.
Meanwhile, further south along the Front Range, Pikes Peak is expected to see mostly dry and sunny conditions this weekend.
A mixture of sun and clouds is likely for several other peaks including Mt Sneffels, Capitol Peak, Humboldt, and Kit Carson and Challenger Point.
Snow was reported Friday in Rocky Mountain National Park as well as Berthoud Pass and Interstate 70.
Say it ain't snow! ❄️— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) August 20, 2021
Yesterday, some of our mountain areas received some summer snowfall. (Left: Alpine Visitor Center in @RockyNPS) (Right: Vail Pass on I-70) #COwx pic.twitter.com/wHAH1wesFC
"As expected, we saw snow across the mountains on Thursday night," wrote Joel Gratz of OpenSnow.com. "Most of the snow fell at and above 10,000 feet, though there were some accumulations down to 9,500ft in spots."
Editor's Note: All weather conditions are subject to change. Check current forecasts prior to setting out on an adventure.
