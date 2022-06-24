It's going to be another moody weather weekend around Colorado, with rain showers and thunderstorms expected.
According to the National Weather Service, a cool down will take place this weekend, along with an uptick in precipitation. This is a continuation of the monsoonal moisture that's typical in Colorado during this time of the year.
The biggest impact for most people will likely be an increased level of flash flooding risk in the area of burn scars, which could result in dangerous recreation in those areas, as well as potential road shut downs and travel delays.
It's also worth noting that Mountain-Forecast.com predicts that this precipitation will show up as snow on some higher peaks. Pikes Peak, for example, might get a little more than six inches on Saturday night. This may end up impacting one of the biggest annual events to take place on the mountain – the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb vehicle race, which is set to start Sunday morning.
Those headed into Colorado's backcountry this weekend should plan to encounter wet conditions. Thunderstorms will also limit the hours when being outside will be safe. Watching the forecast will be crucial for safety.
Looking ahead to next week, more rain is expected.
Find alerts and more weather information from the National Weather Service here.
