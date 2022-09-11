Additional human remains have been found near Adams Park in Routt County, following the discovery of a human skull last week.
The skull was found by an out-of-state hunter on September 4, according to officials. Crews from Routt County Search and Recue, and the Routt County Sheriff's Office conducted a search of the area on Friday following the discovery.
During the search, more skeletal remains were found roughly a mile away from where the skull was originally located, according to a news release from the Routt County Sheriff's Office.
No further information has been made available, and the situation is still under investigation.
Some online speculation has suggested that the remains may belong to missing camper Jacob Cyr, who was last seen at the controversial Rainbow Gathering event in Routt County.
The remains that were found over the last week have not yet been identified by the coroners office.
