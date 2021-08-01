06_30_21 crested butte03021.jpg

Horseback riders climb through the wildflowers toward the Snodgrass Trail outside of Mt. Crested Butte, Colo., June 30, 2021 as clouds build over the Elk mountains. June rain showers have helped the wildflowers flourish in the area. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)

 Christian Murdock/The Gazette

Monsoonal moisture continues to bring heavy rain to areas in Colorado Sunday that is likely to cause more flash flooding, likely making travel difficult in some areas of the state.

The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Watch for portions for Colorado from noon Sunday to 9 p.m. The weather watch covers western areas of Colorado, including the burn scars left behind from the Grizzly Creek, Pine Gulch, Pack Creek, Lake Christine, 416, and East Canyon fires.

The Flash Flood Watch is also issued for portions of the San Juan and La Garita mountains in southern Colorado and its surrounding vicinity. These areas have experienced recent heavy rainfall, and will be prone to flash flooding, rock slides and mud slides, meteorologists say.

MORE: 135 truck loads of mud cleared from I-70 in Colorado; Glenwood Canyon closure continues

MORE: [BREAKING] Mountain pass in Colorado's tourist country shut down mudslide

Travelers should prepare for rock and mud slides that may close highways in these areas.

Amid the rainy weather throughout much of Colorado, central and eastern areas of the state are also under an Air Quality Alert Sunday.

The health advisory from Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment issued the alert for northern Teller County, northwest El Paso County, including the towns and cities of Woodland Park, Florissant, Colorado Springs, Manitou Springs, and Monument.

Air quality in these areas are affected by wildfire smoke that is enhancing ozone concentrations with levels expected to reach the "Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups" category during the afternoons both days. Concentration levels are expected to return to more moderate levels late Sunday.

Health officials warn individuals in the category of the increasing likelihood of respiratory symptoms and breathing discomfort in active children and adults with lung disease, such as asthma. Active children and adults, and people with lung disease should reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion during the air quality advisory period.

The alert is set to expire at 10 p.m. Sunday.

Visit National Weather Service's website for updated weather forecasts and information.

Leslie James is all about Colorado when it comes to writing features, sharing adventures, and creating colorful galleries. She loves camping, hiking, mountain biking and snowboarding. Leslie joined OutThere Colorado in November 2020.

Newsletters

Get OutThere

Signup today for free and be the first to get notified on new updates.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.