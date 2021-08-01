Monsoonal moisture continues to bring heavy rain to areas in Colorado Sunday that is likely to cause more flash flooding, likely making travel difficult in some areas of the state.
The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Watch for portions for Colorado from noon Sunday to 9 p.m. The weather watch covers western areas of Colorado, including the burn scars left behind from the Grizzly Creek, Pine Gulch, Pack Creek, Lake Christine, 416, and East Canyon fires.
Storms are expected to form off the higher terrain again today, bringing heavy rain and localized flash flooding. Flash Flood Watches are in effect for this afternoon across the area. Be sure to stay up-to-date with the latest forecast today! #cowx #utwx pic.twitter.com/tQWXzdH5Rm— NWS Grand Junction (@NWSGJT) August 1, 2021
The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for the Basalt Mountain and Lake Christine Fire burn area. The watch is in effect until 9:00 PM August 1st. Please take necessary precautions.— Pitkin Co. Sheriff (@PitkinSheriff) August 1, 2021
El Servicio Nacional de Meteorología ha emitido una alerta de inundación re
The Flash Flood Watch is also issued for portions of the San Juan and La Garita mountains in southern Colorado and its surrounding vicinity. These areas have experienced recent heavy rainfall, and will be prone to flash flooding, rock slides and mud slides, meteorologists say.
MORE: 135 truck loads of mud cleared from I-70 in Colorado; Glenwood Canyon closure continues
MORE: [BREAKING] Mountain pass in Colorado's tourist country shut down mudslide
Travelers should prepare for rock and mud slides that may close highways in these areas.
Another day, another chance for flash flood producing rains...this time across the eastern San Juan and La Garita mountains and possibly the Chalk Cliffs region from noon to 9 PM. We know the monsoon drill. Seek shelter indoors and don't drive into flooded roadways! #cowx pic.twitter.com/nQ9k9frNsU— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) August 1, 2021
Amid the rainy weather throughout much of Colorado, central and eastern areas of the state are also under an Air Quality Alert Sunday.
The health advisory from Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment issued the alert for northern Teller County, northwest El Paso County, including the towns and cities of Woodland Park, Florissant, Colorado Springs, Manitou Springs, and Monument.
Air quality in these areas are affected by wildfire smoke that is enhancing ozone concentrations with levels expected to reach the "Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups" category during the afternoons both days. Concentration levels are expected to return to more moderate levels late Sunday.
Health officials warn individuals in the category of the increasing likelihood of respiratory symptoms and breathing discomfort in active children and adults with lung disease, such as asthma. Active children and adults, and people with lung disease should reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion during the air quality advisory period.
The alert is set to expire at 10 p.m. Sunday.
Visit National Weather Service's website for updated weather forecasts and information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.