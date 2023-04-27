Map Credit: National Weather Service.

According to the National Weather Service, heavy precipitation is starting to move into Colorado, likely to result in snowy and rainy hours to come.

Higher elevation areas will be most likely to get snow, as colder temperatures will allow it. Deepest totals should range up to 12 inches by Friday evening on some Front Range, central Colorado, and southern Colorado peaks.

Not much snow is expected in lower elevation areas, including the I-25 corridor. Along this heavily populated stretch of the state, maximum snow totals are expected to peak at up to six inches in the elevated Monument Hill area. That being said, Denver, Fort Collins, Boulder, and Colorado Springs are expected to get less than an inch of snow.

It's worth noting that there is snow squall potential, which can result in whiteout conditions.

For most of the state, a warm and sunny weekend is expected.

Find additional weather updates on the National Weather Service website.

