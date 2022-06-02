TINCUP Whisky has released another set of clues related to the hunt for the golden shot glass that comes with a $10,000 'finder's fee' prize.
This round of clues is nearly as vague as the last round, though it does offer some insight into what part of the state the cup will be found in.
According to a video posted to the TINCUP Whisky Instagram page on Thursday, the third and final cup of their multi-state treasure hunt is located within 30 miles of a 14,000-foot peak in Colorado and within a two to three hour drive of all major Colorado cities. A video accompanies the post, though it seems to be a random collection of Colorado-themed scenes opposed to an obvious clue. Perhaps there's a clip that shows the spot, but who knows – it's not addressed.
See for yourself below:
This adds to other already known clues, which include that the cup won't be buried, that it will be "off-the-beaten path," that it won't be somewhere dangerous, that it will be outside, and that it will be part of an adventure worth toasting. It may also be worth noting that skier Caite Zeliff is the one that hid the cup, though it would be extremely unlikely that the cup is found somewhere snowy given the unpredictable and risky nature of snowy terrain at this time of the year and how that could break the 'not buried' and 'not dangerous' rules.
The newest round of clues don't really offer much help to searchers. For one, what's considered a "major city?" If Grand Junction is, that opens up a massive portion of the state as a potential hiding spot. Though the 'within 30-miles of a fourteener' clue helps to narrow this down a bit, that's still fairly vague, as many mountain parts of Colorado are 30 miles from one of the state's 58 fourteeners.
So basically, the cup isn't in the eastern half of the state or the northwest region. Much of the western edge of the state is also further than 30 miles from a fourteener, as are parts of the south. Most of Colorado's fourteeners are located in the central mountains, though there are some in the southwest and south, as well as two isolated peaks in Colorado Springs and Denver metro areas – Pikes Peak and Longs Peak, respectively.
More clues will be on the way soon. Stay tuned and be quick for the best chance to find the cup. During the searching process for the last two cups, one of which was in Texas and another that was in California, clues got much more specific as the hunt progressed.
Additional clues that will help treasure seekers track down the cup will be released over the next two weeks and can be found on TINCUP Whisky social media pages and by signing up for updates on the search.
Participation is at one's own risk, with other rules found here.
Happy hunting!
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.