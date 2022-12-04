More big snow is expected to hit Colorado early this week with up to 24 inches possible at some of the state's mountain ranges, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).
"Snow will develop in the mountains tonight, mainly north of the I-70 Corridor. Snow continues into Tuesday, with the main band of snow gradually spreading southward into the I-70 Corridor late Monday night and Tuesday morning with slick travel conditions. Heaviest snow accumulations will be in the Park and northern Gore Ranges," the service said on Sunday.
The NWS provided map below shows the areas that are expected to be impacted, and the predicted snow totals for each area.
Find additional updates on the National Weather Service website here.
