Editors Note: Warning: This article contains a graphic image pertaining to the moose attack. Reader discretion is advised.
A dog named Arlo was attacked and killed by a moose on Saturday while hiking on the Masontown trail in Frisco, Colorado with his owners, according to the Summit County Rescue Group.
The dog was apparently off-leash and ahead of the owners when three moose wandered onto the trail between them.
Arlo reportedly tried to go back toward his family, but one of the moose trampled him.
The Summit County Rescue group responded to the incident, and upon arrival found that Arlo was breathing but unresponsive.
He was transported out of the field, and taken to an animal hospital by his owners. Unfortunately, Arlo died later that day.
"We are not interested in judgmental comments about what Arlo's family did, didn't do or should have done. We simply want to remind people how dangerous moose encounters can be, both to dogs and to people," the rescue group said in a Facebook post on Sunday.
There are moose populations throughout the state according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW), so it is important to know what to do if you encounter one.
"Moose do not fear humans so it can lead some to think they are friendly - I assure you they are not," said Colorado Parks and Wildlife's District Wildlife Manager Elissa Slezak in a moose safety video.
"Many people get into trouble because moose appear docile at first and don’t run away when people approach, but when a moose has decided you’ve invaded their space they can move very fast and its often too late to get away. And when it comes to defending their young, cow moose will protect their calves very aggressively, especially in the presence of dogs," Slezak said.
In the video, Slezak explains that moose often react to dogs as they would react to wolves, which are their natural predator.
If you see a moose do not approach it. Observe it's behavior and back away slowly. If the animal exhibits aggressive behavior or begins to charge CPW instructs you to, "Run as fast as you can and try to put a large object between you such as a boulder, car or tree."
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(2) comments
Unless your dog stays with you, at all times, or is under voice command and with you at all times - it needs to be on a leash. I have seen so many off leash dogs, large and small, knock people over and off trails. Those people should NOT own dogs.
What happened to that dog can happen to your child. Stay as a group and keep your eyes on your children.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.