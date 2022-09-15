A moose that attacked a hunter on Tuesday, resulting in life-threatening injuries to the man, won't be euthanized, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife.
The attack occurred after a bow hunter in the Trap Creek area of Larimer County took a shot at a bull moose and missed. The moose then turned and charged, goring and trampling the man. The man sustained serious and life-threatening injuries.
"His ability to stay cool after being mangled by a moose, to have that presence of mind, is pretty impressive," said wildlife manager Jason Surface of the hunter. "Having an emergency beacon device contributed to this hunter's rescue and it is always good to have a plan when in the woods by yourself."
Officials attributed the man's GPS beacon as something that was likely key to his survival.
After the man was gored, he used the device to report the emergency and was helped by passersby as he made his way out of the woods. He was then taken by helicopter to a nearby hospital for treatment.
"CPW will not be taking management action on the moose. Big game animals, especially moose, can be aggressive and unpredictable," said officials of the incident.
Bow hunting is a style of hunting that requires the hunter to get very close to their prey, especially in dense forest. This adds an extra layer of risk opposed to hunting with a firearm.
