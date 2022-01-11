Days after a mountain lion ended up in a Vail condominium lobby, a moose was found in a Breckenridge basement. This incident serves as yet another reminder that wildlife is never far in Colorado.
According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials, a team responded to the report of a moose that had become trapped in a Breckenridge basement on the afternoon of January 10. The home where the moose was found is located off of Ski Hill Road.
When officers investigated, they discovered that the moose was grazing near the home when it fell through a snow-covered window well and into the basement. Wildlife officers first tried to get the moose to move by opening doors and clearing a path to the exit, though the moose wouldn't budge – likely because this exit would have required climbing stairs.
Wildlife officers then tranquilized the moose and removed its antlers so that it could fit up the home's staircase. Members of Colorado Parks and Wildlife, Breckenridge Police, Blue River Police, and Red, White, and Blue Fire and EMS then carried the animal up the stairs and outside, where it was released into its natural habitat.
The only injury the moose sustained was a small cut on its leg. According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, the moose's antlers typically fall off around this time of the year and will grow back come spring.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife reminded the public that while window wells can be life-saving for humans, they can be very dangerous for animals. Removing vegetation and other possible wildlife attractants from the area around them is important, as is clearing them from snow and debris so that they can be seen by passersby.
In this case, those that discovered the moose did the right thing by contacting Colorado Parks and Wildlife over trying to coax the moose out of the home by themselves. Never approach a wild animal, even if it's sick, trapped, or injured. Instead, call Colorado Parks and Wildlife and let the experts address the issue.
Moose can be particularly aggressive when they feel threatened or trapped.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.