A moose calf was separated from its mother after getting trapped four-feet deep in the basement foundation of a home scorched by a wildfire last year in Colorado.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) were alerted by a group of concerned residents on Thursday morning, August 19th, in Grand Lake. The calf fell four feet into a basement foundation of a house left exposed by last year's East Troublesome Fire.
“The calf’s mother would come up to the foundation, walk over to the calf and touch muzzles and walk away about 40 yards,” CPW Officer Serena Rocksund said. “The residents saw the calf and mother were stressed and needed help so they called CPW.”
Officials say neighbors attempted to rescue the calf themselves by creating a ramp with boards, but were unable to get enough traction for the calf to make the steep climb out.
Wildlife officers reunited the moose calf with its cow mother and relocated both to a more suitable habitat later that afternoon near Craig. Both animals were tranquilized and placed inside a wildlife trailer for safe transport.
An increase in human-moose conflicts since the 193,812-acre blaze took place last year prompted the pair's relocation out of the Grand Lake area.
“It’s a good reminder that folks need to fence off foundations and cover their window wells because animals can get trapped and die,” said CPW Area Wildlife Manager Jeromy Huntington.
Editor's Note: Moose can be aggressive and unpredictable. If you encounter an animal that appears sick, injured, or in need of care, do not attempt to touch it or pick it up. Instead, contact your nearest Colorado Parks and Wildlife office for help. For a list of region and area offices, click here.
