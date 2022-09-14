According to the Larimer County Sheriff's Office, a moose attacked a hunter around noon on Tuesday, resulting in life-threatening injuries.
The sheriff's office received an SOS emergency message from a GPS communication device that was being carried by an adult bow hunter in the area of Long Draw Road, above Highway 14. This is located just southeast of Cameron Peak and about 10 miles northwest of Rocky Mountain National Park.
The hunter used the device to communicate that he had been seriously injured by an animal. A deputy was sent to respond and when he arrived at the scene, the hunter was attempting to hike out with the help of passersby.
The deputy rendered first aid, which included applying a tourniquet. An air ambulance evacuation was then coordinated, with the hunter being taken to a local hospital.
Details about what exactly happened in the attack are sparse, other than that the hunter was bow hunting and the moose then attacked.
Information about the hunter's current condition is unknown.
Moose are one of the most dangerous animals in Colorado, thanks to their sheer power and tendency to be aggressive when in close proximity with humans. Despite their size, these massive animals can seem to blend in with the shadows of the landscape, often lurking in dense forest and willows. Surprise encounters can lead to defensive behavior, with moose known to stand their ground.
If a moose is encountered in the wild, keep your distance from the animal and slowly back away. If it charges, quickly attempt to put objects, such as trees and rocks, between yourself and the animal. If knocked to the ground, curl into a ball and protect your head. Read more about what to do during a moose encounter here.
