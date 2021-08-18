Get ready for magical night in Colorado racing under the stars and a full moon with this 5K trail run and party.
The Winter Park Full Moon Trail Run and Party, presented by Rendezvous Colorado, is set to take place at 7:00 PM this Saturday, August 21st. It's an experience that's open for hikers, runners, and walkers of all abilities. Dogs are also welcome to join in on the fun.
"This inaugural 5k race is designed for fun and finishing, not necessarily break-neck speed," the resort's website reads.
The trail course starts at 10,700 feet at Winter Park Resort’s Sunspot and continues up and around the mountain to spectacular views overlooking the Cirque. Trail markers and volunteers will set up along the course, guiding runners along with the moonlight. Headlamps will also be provided to racers in their goody bags.
This 5k race is limited to 250 participants. Registration is $50 for early birds and $65 for onsite. Registration includes a gondola ride up to and back from the Sunspot, a glow-in-the-dark t-shirt, a headlamp, and one drink ticket. Five dollars for every runner sign-up will be donated to the Headwaters Trails Alliance.
Winter Park Resort can be found at 85 Parsenn Road. For more details and registration, please visit www.playwinterpark.com.
