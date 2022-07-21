According to the National Weather Service, monsoonal moisture from the Gulf of Baja California is set to hit Colorado on Saturday, continuing at least through Monday.
The rapid rainfall is expected to result in an elevated flash flood risk, especially in areas prone to flooding – burn scars, for example.
Along with all that rain will come widespread thunderstorms and strong winds.
With the intense weather expected to roll into the state this weekend, it will be crucial for outdoor recreators to follow the forecast as they enter the backcountry. Plan ahead for wet conditions that could turn dangerous and avoid moving bodies of water, such as streams and rivers.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.