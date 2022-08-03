The power of monsoonal rainfall has been put on display in Carbondale, resulting in the closure of a popular forest service road following multiple debris flows in the area.
According to a press release from the US Forest Service, a four-mile stretch of Crystal Townsite Road (FSR 314), from Daniel's Hill to Crystal Mill, was heavily impacted by more than a dozen debris flows this week, including some as deep as 15 feet.
Debris flows are fast-moving landslides that can be triggered by flooding and rapid rainfall, often carrying mud, rocks, and tree limbs along with water, capable of destroying objects in their path and resulting in thick deposits of displaced mud.
Most of the debris left behind was cleared during a quick response from Gunnison County Public Works Department, but the closed portion of Forest Service Road 314 remains extremely muddy and could be further damaged by vehicles traveling on it.
This closure impacts a key way people access the popular Crystal Mill site – one of the most iconic scenes in the state. Authorities hope the closure will be short-term.
Other roads in the area were also impacted but remain open and passable.
Avalanche Creek Road was impacted by flooding in the area, but remains passable by cautious drivers in most vehicles. Forest Service Road 315, which is the northern part of the Lead King Loop, was also impacted, but is still passable by high-clearance, four-wheel drive vehicles. The full loop is not open because it includes the aforementioned closed section of road.
A helpful map showing all of these roads can be found here, including markers for Daniel's Hill and Crystal Mill.
