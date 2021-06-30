"Congratulations, it's a monsoon!" reads a Facebook post from the National Weather Service in regard to moisture that's moving into Colorado.
A map attached to the announcement shows water vapor traveling from the Gulf of Mexico and from the Gulf of California to the Centennial State. This tropical connection means that it's a monsoon, according to the forecasting service. As a result, Coloradans should expect an increased chance of moisture during upcoming days.
According to the National Weather Service, heavy rainfall is likely in many parts of Colorado on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. The Boulder branch of the forecasting service warns that one to two inches could fall in less than two hours on Thursday and Friday as slow moving storms sweep through northeast and north central Colorado. It's also worth noting that a flash flood watch has already been issued for the Pikes Peak Region for Thursday, with one already active through Wednesday night in the area of the Grizzly Creek burn scar near Glenwood Springs.
Weather statements are subject to rapid change, making it important to stay up-to-date with current alerts. Find more information on the National Weather Service website.
