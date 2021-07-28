Don't be fooled by clear mid-week skies – 'monsoon moisture' is set to come roaring back into Colorado this weekend.
Starting on Friday night, a cold front is expected to hit the state, bringing rain showers and thunderstorms with it, as well as a big chance of locally heavy rainfall for both Saturday and Sunday. This will likely present a similar rainfall situation to the one that resulted in a flash flood that killed multiple people days ago, also resulting in a number of mudslides and landslides around the state.
Burn scar areas are expected to be particularly dangerous, as rain is unable to penetrate the ground fast enough to be absorbed. Heavy rainfall can also be problematic for similar reasons in areas of drought – 41 percent of the state, specifically out west.
Hikers and others venturing into Colorado's natural space should remain highly aware of the forecast, especially if traveling in places where there's a high level of commitment required, such as a long route above treeline.
A chart published by the National Weather Service shows how flash flood risk will vary for different Northern Colorado burn scars over upcoming days. On Saturday and Sunday, an elevated risk will be present for the four being monitored – Cameron Peak, East Troublesome, Calwood, and Williams Fork.
With a cooler, rainy weekend ahead for Colorado, it will be important to stay up-to-date with weather and traffic alerts. Find weather information on the National Weather Service website and traffic alerts from the Colorado Department of Transportation.
