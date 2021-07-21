Something the National Weather Service is calling "monsoon moisture" continues to result in heavy rainfall in parts of Colorado, with storms expected to continue on and off throughout the week.
While the term "monsoon moisture" might sound scary, this is actually something that Colorado benefits from. According to a report from 9News, the jet stream retreats to Canada during the warmer summer months of the year, meaning that the North American Monsoon is what Colorado relies on for rain in July and August. Some years are very dry, while others can get very wet.
While the spring and early summer have been quite wet in some parts of the state, Colorado is still in need of moisture, specifically in the west. According to the US Drought Monitor, slightly more than 40 percent of the state was experiencing drought as of July 13, with around 18 percent of the state experiencing exceptional drought – the worst of four stages. While 40 percent of the state experiencing drought is much better than the 70 percent of the state under drought conditions this time last year, no portion of the state was experiencing drought at the 'exceptional' level this time in 2020.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
While many Coloradans are likely happy to see the rain, it's important to realize that this can result in some serious hazards – especially when following a big fire year.
Monsoon moisture can lead to flash flooding, which is particularly problematic in areas of burn scars where there's not much left to slow water movement and where plenty of debris exists. Flash flooding in burn scar areas can result in death, as it did this week. It can also result in debris getting washed downstream, meaning possible blockages many miles away. In some cases, it can even turn the water black. Plus, don't forget about the additional mudslide risk that comes with heavy rains, something that has been responsible for shutting down roads around the state in recent weeks.
During this monsoon moisture season, it's crucial to stay up-to-date with the forecast when planning trips into the mountains, as bad weather can result in dangerous conditions and road closures that may impact travel. It's recommended that you check the National Weather Service website for the most up-to-date information.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.