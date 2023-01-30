Two emperor tamarin monkeys are missing from the Dallas Zoo as of Monday morning, marking the fourth of several unusual occurrences at the zoo over the last month.
Zoo officials alerted Dallas Police that the monkeys were missing on Monday morning. According to the zoo, the habitat had been "intentionally compromised".
"Emperor tamarin monkeys would likely stay close to home - the Zoo searched near their habitat and across Zoo grounds, and did not locate them. Based on the Dallas Police Department’s initial assessment, they have reason to believe the tamarins were taken," the zoo said in a tweet on Monday.
Since January 15, the zoo has reported a string of unusual instances including, a clouded leopard escaping its enclosure, intentional cuts being found at the langur monkey habitat, and a 35-year-old lappet-faced vulture dying under "unnatural" circumstances.
"In the past week, we have added additional cameras throughout the Zoo and increased onsite security patrols during the overnight hours. We will continue to implement and expand our safety and security measures to whatever level necessary to keep our animals and staff safe," the zoo tweeted on Sunday last week.
Neither police or zoo officials have reported a connection between the incidents at this time.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.