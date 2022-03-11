Sandhill crane flying during migration through central Colorado at Monte Vista Wildlife Refuge

Sandhill crane flying during migration through central Colorado at Monte Vista Wildlife Refuge. Photo Credit: John Morrison (iStock).

 John Morrison

Want to hear something cool? Turn the sound up and watch the short clip below, provided by Colorado Parks and Wildlife. It captures the sights and sounds of thousands of sandhill cranes arriving for their seasonal stopover at John Martin State Park near Lamar, Colorado.

During this time of the year, tens of thousands of sandhill cranes arrive in Colorado from northern New Mexico, passing through on their way to nest in Nebraska and the Yellowstone area. They'll be in southern Colorado, particularly in the San Luis Valley at spots like Monte Vista National Wildlife Refuge, until early April.

Read more about this spectacular natural phenomenon here.

STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here

Newsletters

Get OutThere

Signup today for free and be the first to get notified on new updates.

(1) comment

VailGeek
VailGeek

I got to see this in-person last year. Very cool and some very fascinating people that come to watch this event. Good times. Much colder this year than last year.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.