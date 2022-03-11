Want to hear something cool? Turn the sound up and watch the short clip below, provided by Colorado Parks and Wildlife. It captures the sights and sounds of thousands of sandhill cranes arriving for their seasonal stopover at John Martin State Park near Lamar, Colorado.
SOUND UP for today's moment of Zen. Hear the trumpet of Sandhill cranes arriving by the 1000s for stopover @COParksWildlife's @JohnMartinSP near Lamar. DYK CO gets mostly Greater sandhill cranes EXCEPT on SE plains where subspecies Lesser SCs migrate & breed? 📸= Sami Covlin pic.twitter.com/3YaF5nycHP— CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) March 10, 2022
During this time of the year, tens of thousands of sandhill cranes arrive in Colorado from northern New Mexico, passing through on their way to nest in Nebraska and the Yellowstone area. They'll be in southern Colorado, particularly in the San Luis Valley at spots like Monte Vista National Wildlife Refuge, until early April.
Read more about this spectacular natural phenomenon here.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(1) comment
I got to see this in-person last year. Very cool and some very fascinating people that come to watch this event. Good times. Much colder this year than last year.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.