A company known for their beer, Molson Coors Beverage Company has taken on a new challenge—whiskey.
In September, the brand released its first 'full-strength spirit,' a 95-proof single-malt whiskey called 'Five Trail.'
“This is not just about acquiring a brand or working with a distiller on a blend,” says Kimberli Fox, Molson Coors’ marketing manager for wine and spirits in a release. “This is a true collaboration that marries Colorado provenance with innovative distilling techniques of pioneering Kentucky-based distillers.”
The spirit is made with a blend of Colorado single-malt whiskey and three bourbons, cut to proof with Rocky Mountain water, according to the release.
It's described on the 'Five Trail' website as, "A heady malt and tones of vanilla, with an ample overlay of sweet toffee and honey. Ginger and cayenne leap out of the glass and capture your attention, followed by an earthy cast of herbal sage and bay leaf."
Will you be trying Coors' bold attempt to compete in the world of whiskey? If so, you can learn more about the Five Trail here.
