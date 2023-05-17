Rainfall over the last week has been truly stunning in Colorado, with some parts of the state skyrocketing to more than 800 percent of the norm for the week of May 10 to May 16.
Mapping from the NOAA Regional Climate Centers shows that a part of the state stretching from the Denver area to El Paso County falls into this '800 percent above the norm' for the week category, though much of the Central Mountains and Eastern Plains regions have also seen much more rain during this period than they usually get.
Note the map below – the pink indicates where rainfall has been 800 percent or more above the norm from May 10 to May 16. For a reference point, that tiny county in the top left of the pink zone is Denver County.
This second map (found below) shows how this rainfall compares in terms of inches of rainfall above the norm during the week of May 10 to May 16. Note how some spots have gotten more than 3.75 inches above what they usually get.
In this third map (found below), see how this year's 'water year' compares to the norm statewide. Note that the 'water year' starts on October 1 of 2022. This map reveals that much of western Colorado is quite a bit above the norm, along with the Denver area and the northeast. Southeast Colorado continues to lag behind, despite a rainy spring thus far.
Looking toward the next three to four weeks, the National Weather Service Climate Prediction Center is calling for more above-norm precipitation in Colorado. All signs point to a continuation of a wet spring.
