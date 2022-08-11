Drought continues to weaken in Colorado thanks to a wet summer and consistent precipitation that has been hitting much of the state.
According to the US Drought Monitor, 58.22 percent of the state is currently experiencing some level of drought. This compares to 61.57 percent last week, 79.49 percent the week before that, and 91.50 percent three months ago. In other words, the moistening trend continues at a statewide level.
Mapping reveals that drought is of the least concern in the northern and central mountain regions, as well as the southern portion of the state in the area of the San Luis Valley. In those aforementioned areas, most of the terrain is experiencing no drought at all, either classified as abnormally dry or with no moisture issue.
This is represented on the map below, where areas of white and yellow can be seen:
The most problematic areas in Colorado in terms of drought are currently found in the state's northeast and southwest corners.
It should be noted that while overall drought levels continue to see a week-over-week drop in Colorado, the 58.22 percent of the state experiencing drought today compares to just 34.43 percent of the state experiencing drought during the same time, last year. That being said, a much larger portion of the state was experiencing the worst two tiers of drought last year compared to now – 20.37 percent then versus 4.98 percent today.
If precipitation keeps coming, it's likely the drought situation will continue to get better statewide. The National Weather Service is currently calling for above-norm precipitation in Colorado for at least the next three to four weeks.
Find a full breakdown of drought statewide here.
