Shortly after local police called on the public to help locate Lezlie Culver, 58, last seen in Breckenridge, Culver was found deceased.
According to the Breckenridge Police Department, Culver was found near her last known location, which was North Main Street, on July 14. She had reportedly left the area on July 10 around 8 PM, telling family she was going to get a ride, possibly to Vail. She never made contact after that. Foul play is not suspected.
Additional details were not released.
Breckenridge police thanked the community for their concern and support and requested that the privacy of the family be respected at this time.
