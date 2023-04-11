A missing woman was found alive inside of Jeep that was submerged in a lake in Marion County, Texas on Friday, officials from the Marion County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post. The woman had been missing for nearly two days.
According to the post, deputies were deployed to Lake o’ the Pines on Friday morning, after a fisherman called in to report a submerged vehicle on the south side of the lake.
The Jeep was located roughly 40 feet from the boat ramp, according to officials.
"Deputies arrived at the scene as well as a local wrecker service. As the jeep was being prepared for removal from the water, it was discovered a person was still in the vehicle and moving," the post said.
The wrecker service, the fisherman, and the Marion County deputies all helped to safely get the woman out of the lake. She was then transported to a nearby hospital.
"During the incident, it was determined the woman was listed as a missing person from the Longview Texas Police Department," deputies reported.
