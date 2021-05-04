A 47-year-old woman who vanished five months ago was found alive Sunday tent camping in a remote mountain area of Spanish Fork Canyon in Utah.
The Utah County woman was reported missing in November of 2020 after her car was sighted near the Dry Canyon Trailhead in Diamond Fork Canyon by a U.S. Forest Service worker.
According to a press release from the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, the woman’s campsite was discovered on Sunday, May 2 in the Diamond Fork area by a sergeant and a drone operator from a nonprofit aerial search organization in an effort to find evidence that she might still be in the area. The two men were searching for a drone that crashed earlier in the day when they walked into the hills and found what was believed to be an abandoned tent until the zipper opened and the missing woman appeared.
“This woman... had lost a significant amount of weight and was weak, but she was apparently also resourceful,” states the press release from the Utah County Sheriff’s Office. “We now believe she knowingly chose to remain in the area over the months since November 2020.”
She told officials she had brought a small amount of food with her but also foraged for grass and moss. She also had access to an “ample supply of water in a nearby river'
Deputies transported the woman to a local hospital for a mental health evaluation. Resources were also made available to the woman if she decided to use them, according to police.
The press release made it clear that no laws were broken stating the following, "while many people might choose to not live in the circumstances and conditions this woman did, she did nothing against the law. And in the future she might choose to return to the same area.”
