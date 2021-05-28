Daphne Westbrook, 18 and originally of Tennessee, has been found and is safe. She was allegedly kidnapped by her father in 2019, which prompted a multi-state manhunt. It is believed that her father kept her hidden in Colorado for quite some time.
The discovery of Daphne was announced by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation on Friday. According to local news sources, she was pulled over for a traffic violation while driving in Samson, Alabama, operating a vehicle with an expired tag and a missing taillight. She told authorities that she was fine and headed to the beach, with the District Attorney's Office reporting that her father had released her to travel to his sister in Sebring, Florida.
Images from the scene show a car with Colorado plates pulled over on the side of the road.
Daphne initially disappeared in October 2019 after failing to return from a weekend visit with her father. It has since been reported that she was being held against her will, unable to communicate with the outside world and possibly kept intoxicated. During her time missing, it is believed that her and her father lived a life on the run around the American West, with her bible found in a New Mexico trash can and clues pointing to the duo being in the Colorado cities of Denver and Pueblo.
According to authorities, now that Daphne has been found, the priority shifts to finding her father, John Oliver Westbrook. According to ABC Tampa Bay, Daphne does not face criminal charges but did get issued a traffic citation.
