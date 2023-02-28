The 50-year-old snowboarder that was reported missing in Boulder County on Sunday night was found alive at about 6:45 PM on Monday, according officials from the Boulder County Sheriff's Office.
It was originally reported that the man was snowboarding near the Caribou townsite, located roughly five miles from Nederland, when he went missing. Officials later clarified that the equipment he was using was a splitboard. A splitboard is a snowboard that can be split in half and used as skis, particularly helpful in uphill travel.
A crew of more than 35 rescuers responded to the scene of the Caribou Townsite trailhead on Monday to help look for the man.
At around 6:45 PM, the sheriff's office made the following announcement in a tweet:
"Great news - the missing snowboarder has been found! Rescuers are helping him walk out to the trailhead where medical response will be waiting. Thank you to all of our search and rescue partners for assisting today, especially given the challenging weather conditions."
No further information regarding the man's disappearance, or his condition have been made available.
