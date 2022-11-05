A 64-year-old hunter from California was found dead on Saturday after spending the night missing in the Colorado backcountry, according a news release from the San Miguel County Sheriff's Office.
Crews from the sheriff's office and San Miguel County Search and Rescue were dispatched to the Dry Creek Basin area outside of Norwood on Saturday morning at around 5 AM, after receiving reports of a missing hunter.
"The 64 year-old California man left to go hunting by himself, Friday afternoon with plans on returning to his group of family and friends around sunset at their campsite. When he didn't return, the group conducted a search but did not locate him. They called dispatch at 5 AM this morning," the release said.
While crews were on the way, the group of family and friends resumed their own search, eventually finding the man's body. According to the release, there was no apparent sign of trauma.
"A SAR team was then inserted into the field to bring the man out of the backcountry. The San Miguel County Coroner will be investigating the cause of death. The Sheriff’s Office extends condolences to the man’s family," the release said.
