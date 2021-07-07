UPDATE: Midday on Wednesday, it was announced that Paul McElrea was found deceased by Ouray Mountain Rescue personnel. Additional details were not released.
Search and rescue efforts are underway for a 52-year-old motorcyclist who was last seen on Monday in Southwest Colorado.
Paul McElrea of Ridgway was last seen at 11:30 p.m. on Monday leaving from his residence. He was riding a 1975 Moto Guzzi motorcycle and wearing a black helmet, black leather jacket, and black nylon or Kevlar pants.
McElrea is known to frequent Red Mountain Pass, a notoriously dangerous stretch of highway that connects the mountain towns of Ouray and Silverton. The mountain highway rises to an elevation of 11,018 feet, with tight curves, steep grades, and massive drop-offs.
It's unknown exactly where McElrea was headed, according to police. His phone is shut off, which is believed to be either out of service or have a dead battery.
The Ouray County Sheriff's Office, Ouray Mountain Rescue Team, and Ridgway Marshal's Office will be conducting search and rescue operations, which will involve both air and ground support.
If you have a drone and would like to assist in the search, please contact Mountain Rescue at 970-729-0726. Residents of Ouray County with security cameras facing highway 550 (north or south) or highway 62 (north or south) are also asked to contact the Ouray County Public Information Officer at 970-318-6225.
Anyone with information regarding McElrea's whereabouts is asked to contact the Ridgway Marshal's Office Dispatch at 970-249-9110.
