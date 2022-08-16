According to an update from the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office, David Edwards, 63 and of Pueblo West, remains missing after last being seen on August 8.
While Edwards was last seen on August 8 leaving to go grocery shopping, it is now believed that he may be in the area of Lake Pueblo as he liked to fish there.
Edwards' car is a 2017 KIA Sportage with temporary plates. He is described as 6' 1" and 135 pounds, with grey hair and hazel eyes.
Anyone who believes they may have seen Edwards or anyone that might know something about his whereabouts should call the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office at 719-583-6250.
Lake Pueblo is a high-traffic reservoir that is the centerpiece of Lake Pueblo State Park in Pueblo, Colorado, which is located about 45 minutes south of Colorado Springs.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.