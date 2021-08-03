A 32-year-old has gone missing in Colorado, last seen at the parking lot used by Capitol Peak hikers on Saturday, July 31. Identified as Kelly McDermett, McDermett had plans to hike to the summit of the 14,130-foot mountain early on Sunday morning, but hasn't been seen since.
McDermett is described as five-foot-eight and 175 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and grey pants, possibly in a red rain jacket.
The route to the summit of Capitol Peak is one of the most dangerous standard route climbs among Colorado's 58 fourteeners, rated as class four and stretching 17 miles. It is known for a section dubbed the 'knife edge,' which is an aptly named jagged and narrow stretch of rock with a lot of exposure. Many other dangerous sections exist on the route.
Stormy weather was present in much of Colorado's mountains last weekend. According to timeanddate.com, a website that archives past weather, Capitol Peak saw thunderstorms on Saturday and rain on Sunday starting around noon.
Being a weekend, it is likely that other people would have been on the route. However, due to the technical nature of the climb, less than 3,000 people attempt to climb Capitol Peak each year. This compares to close to 50,000 that attempted a climb on Quandary Peak, Colorado's most popular fourteener, in 2020. Given the less popular nature of the route coupled with the length of the route and the rainy forecast for later in the day, it's likely that trail traffic was sparse on the day McDermett was planning to make the climb.
According to a post from Summit County Rescue Group, anyone with information that may be potentially help should contact Pitkin County Sheriff's Office at 970-02-5310.
