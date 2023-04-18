According to the Colorado Bureau of Investigations (CBI), the body of Jeremiah Villarreal, of Pagosa Springs, was recovered from Lake Pagosa after the body was located around noon on April 18.
The CBI joined the search for Villarreal upon request of the Archuleta County Sheriff's Office on April 17. Villarreal was considered missing at the time.
The investigation into Villarreal's death is ongoing.
Anyone with information should contact the Archuleta County Sheriff's Office at 970-731-2160.
Lake Pagosa is located on the northwest edge of the town of Pagosa Springs in southwest Colorado. It is roughly 106 surface acres with an average depth of about 13 feet.
Condolences go out to those impacted by this death.
