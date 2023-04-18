Pagosa Springs Colorado Pagosa Springs. Photo Credit: MCCAIG (iStock).

Pagosa Springs. Photo Credit: MCCAIG (iStock).

 MCCAIG

According to the Colorado Bureau of Investigations (CBI), the body of Jeremiah Villarreal, of Pagosa Springs, was recovered from Lake Pagosa after the body was located around noon on April 18.

The CBI joined the search for Villarreal upon request of the Archuleta County Sheriff's Office on April 17. Villarreal was considered missing at the time.

The investigation into Villarreal's death is ongoing.

Anyone with information should contact the Archuleta County Sheriff's Office at 970-731-2160.

Lake Pagosa is located on the northwest edge of the town of Pagosa Springs in southwest Colorado. It is roughly 106 surface acres with an average depth of about 13 feet.

Condolences go out to those impacted by this death.

STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)

Director of Content and Operations

Spencer McKee is OutThere Colorado's Director of Content and Operations. In his spare time, Spencer loves to hike, rock climb, and trail run. He's on a mission to summit all 58 of Colorado's fourteeners and has already climbed more than half.

Newsletters

Get OutThere

Signup today for free and be the first to get notified on new updates.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.