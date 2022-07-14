According to the Summit County Sheriff's Office, the body of a missing man was found on July 8 in a wooded area near the County Commons.
Upon responding to a report of a deceased person at about 2:16 PM, authorities discovered a campsite in the woods with the deceased male inside, along with medications, paperwork, and some personal items.
It was later determined that the body was that of Craig Standlee, who was last seen on June 9 in the Frisco area – 29 days after he was last seen.
Standlee was reported missing by family on July 5. At that point, the case was highly publicized after the Summit County Sheriff's Office shared information about their search for Standlee on social media.
Foul play is not suspected at this time and it is not believed that there is a threat to the public.
Details about Standlee's cause of death have not been released.
“On behalf of the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, we extend our deepest condolences to Mr. Standlee’s family and loved ones during this difficult time,” Summit County Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons said.
