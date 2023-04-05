A 29-year-old woman from Aurora was arrested on Tuesday night, after police discovered the body of a missing man buried and covered in concrete in the crawl space of her condo.
According to a news release from the Aurora Police Department, officials received a Crime Stoppers tip regarding a murder that reportedly occurred between six and eight months prior at a condo in the 14600 block of East 2nd Avenue.
"The tip stated the victim, a 36-year-old man who had been missing since summer 2022, was buried in a crawl space and covered in concrete," the release said.
A search warrant for the home was issued and upon investigation, officers discovered the concealed grave. Police have enlisted the help of outside contractors to help recover the body, a process that is expected to last through the end of the week.
The victim's identity has not yet been made public.
The resident of the condo, Casie Bock, has been charged with accessory to homicide and is being held without bond at this time.
"A second male suspect has been identified. He is incarcerated in another jurisdiction on a separate incident. The second suspect will be identified upon his arrest in this case, which is forthcoming," the release said.
Anyone with information on this case is being asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720.913.STOP (7867).
