An elderly man that was reported missing on April 5 after leaving the library in Loveland, Colorado has been found and is safe without injury.
Grant Steffen, 93 left the library around 1:10 PM, but did not return to his Berthoud home. A 'Senior Alert' was later issued by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation due to Steffen's cognitive impairment and need for medication.
On the morning of April 6, Steffen's credit card was used at a gas station in Englewood.
By that night, Steffen was located in the mountain town of Winter Park by law enforcement. He was disoriented, but had no injuries and was set to be reunited with his family.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(2) comments
With so many deaths from the snow and murders, it's nice to read about a happy ending. You know what I mean! [wink]
Why is this man still driving? I am glad he is safe.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.