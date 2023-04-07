View of highway ascending toward mountain pass Photo Credit: Lana2011 (iStock).

An elderly man that was reported missing on April 5 after leaving the library in Loveland, Colorado has been found and is safe without injury.

Grant Steffen, 93 left the library around 1:10 PM, but did not return to his Berthoud home. A 'Senior Alert' was later issued by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation due to Steffen's cognitive impairment and need for medication.

On the morning of April 6, Steffen's credit card was used at a gas station in Englewood.

By that night, Steffen was located in the mountain town of Winter Park by law enforcement. He was disoriented, but had no injuries and was set to be reunited with his family.

With so many deaths from the snow and murders, it's nice to read about a happy ending. You know what I mean! [wink]

Why is this man still driving? I am glad he is safe.

