Missing hiker Vaughn Fetzer has been found deceased in the area of Colorado's 14,345-foot Blanca Peak.
According to Alamosa Volunteer Search and Rescue, recovery operations will be taking place on Monday and it has been requested that all non-search and rescue members stay out of the Blanca Peak area, which is located in Colorado's Sangre de Cristo range. Rockfall risk has been an ongoing concern during their mission in the area related to Vaughn. One crew member was injured while the search was taking place when a rock dislodged and struck him in the leg.
Details about specifically where Vaughn was found were not released, nor was a suspected cause of death.
Crews had initially narrowed their search to the technical Gash Ridge area, which extends off the eastern side of Blanca Peak. It is a non-standard route that's rated somewhere between class four and class five. It is unclear if this is ultimately where Fetzer was found. Fetzer was last heard from on September 18.
Condolences go out to the family and friends of Fetzer during this difficult time.
Thanks goes out to the search and rescue crews taking on this dangerous mission. Nearly all search and rescue operations in Colorado are conducted on a volunteer basis. If you're interested in supporting Colorado's search and rescue effort, consider purchasing a CORSAR card.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.