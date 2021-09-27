Vaughn Fetzer, 57. Courtesy photo.

Vaughn Fetzer, 57. Courtesy photo.

Missing hiker Vaughn Fetzer has been found deceased in the area of Colorado's 14,345-foot Blanca Peak.

According to Alamosa Volunteer Search and Rescue, recovery operations will be taking place on Monday and it has been requested that all non-search and rescue members stay out of the Blanca Peak area, which is located in Colorado's Sangre de Cristo range. Rockfall risk has been an ongoing concern during their mission in the area related to Vaughn. One crew member was injured while the search was taking place when a rock dislodged and struck him in the leg.

Details about specifically where Vaughn was found were not released, nor was a suspected cause of death.

Crews had initially narrowed their search to the technical Gash Ridge area, which extends off the eastern side of Blanca Peak. It is a non-standard route that's rated somewhere between class four and class five. It is unclear if this is ultimately where Fetzer was found. Fetzer was last heard from on September 18.

The red pin in this image marks Blanca Peak. The grey pin found to the front left from Blanca shows a point on Gash Ridge, which can be seen leading to the summit. The point to the front right of the Blanca Peak point is Ellingwood Point, another popular fourteener. Image courtesy: @2021 Google Maps.

Condolences go out to the family and friends of Fetzer during this difficult time.

Thanks goes out to the search and rescue crews taking on this dangerous mission. Nearly all search and rescue operations in Colorado are conducted on a volunteer basis. If you're interested in supporting Colorado's search and rescue effort, consider purchasing a CORSAR card.

