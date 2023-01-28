A dog that has been missing for three years will soon be reunited with his family, after it was reportedly stolen three years ago, according to officials from the Westminster Police Department.
The dog, a Rottweiler, was spotted running around Highway 36 in Westminster on Thursday. He was captured by a group of people and taken to the police department.
"When we scanned his chip, we found out his owners were in Texas. We contacted the owner who told us someone took the dog from his yard three years ago. The owner is excited to be reunited with his dog and is coming from Texas to pick him up," officials from the police department said in a Facebook post.
