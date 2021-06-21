During the night of June 19, a male cyclist was reported overdue in Pitkin County. The 69-year-old local left his home in Basalt for a ride in the Snowmass Creek Road area.
UPDATE: The identification of the deceased cyclist has since been released as Gregory Daniel Smith, 69, of Basalt.
The following morning, at about 6:55 AM, Mountain Rescue Aspen deployed into the field with 24 members, searching the Old Snowmass and Basalt areas. The cyclist was found deceased around 11 AM in the water of Snowmass Creek, approximately .4 miles up Snowmass Creek Road from Highway 82.
A swift water team from Roaring Fork Fire Rescue was able to assist in the recovery of the man's body. All search and rescue teams were out of the field by 2 PM.
The circumstances surrounding the fatality remain under investigation. No details regarding cause of death have been released at this time. Identification has also not been released.
Condolences go out to those impacted by this death.
Thanks goes out to Mountain Rescue Aspen, Roaring Fork Fire Rescue, and Basalt Police Department for their involvement in this mission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.